Sung Si Kyung's New Season Of 'The Seasons' Confirms Broadcast Schedule

KBS’s music talk show “The Seasons” has officially confirmed the premiere date for its next season!

On March 11, KBS announced, “The ninth season of the KBS 2TV music talk show ‘The Seasons’ will premiere on March 27 under the title ‘The Seasons: Sung Si Kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend’ (literal title).”

Previously, KBS released a teaser video that sparked curiosity about the new title and drew a strong response. Since Sung Si Kyung has long been loved as the representative “Ballad King” of the Korean music scene for his distinctive voice and emotional delivery, this season’s title has been confirmed as “Sung Si Kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend,” directly reflecting one of his signature nicknames.

Sung Si Kyung is expected to lead the program with the musical expertise he has built over many years, his extensive stage experience, and the witty speaking skills he has showcased through various broadcasts and content. As the original “Eardrum Boyfriend,” he will introduce new “Eardrum Boyfriends” and “Eardrum Girlfriends,” whose performances will take place every Friday night, offering viewers a special healing time that blends music and conversation.

“The Seasons” is KBS’s signature late-night music talk show, featuring a rotating lineup of MCs each season. Since its launch in 2023, the show has been hosted by Jay Park, Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon, AKMU, Lee Hyori, Block B’s Zico, Lee Young Ji, Park Bo Gum, and 10CM.

The first recording of “The Seasons: Sung Si Kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend” will take place on March 17, and the show will premiere on March 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

