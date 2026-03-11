Update: Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 Reveals First Performer Lineup

Updated March 12 KST:

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2026 has dropped its first lineup including ATEEZ, &TEAM, and Hearts2Hearts!

&TEAM is set to perform on May 16, the first day, while ATEEZ and Hearts2Hearts will take the stage on May 17.

Original Article:

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) is set to kick off its annual ceremony!

On March 10, the ASEA organizing committee announced, “ASEA 2026, where music, stars, and fans unite, will open this May in Japan.” The event will take place on May 16 and 17 at the Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan, and is expected to be on an even larger scale with more ambitious production.

Launched in 2024, ASEA has become a global awards show that recognizes artists with influence across Asia and worldwide while showcasing high-quality performances.

A representative of the ASEA organizing committee remarked, “This year’s ceremony will allow fans to take a more active role through an enhanced global voting system. The official website will gradually announce the artist lineup, award categories, and judging criteria soon.”

Source (1)