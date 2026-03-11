SHINee's Taemin Signs With G-Dragon And Song Kang Ho's Agency

SHINee member and solo artist Taemin has found a new agency to call home!

On March 11, a media outlet reported that Taemin signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation.

In response to the report, Galaxy Corporation announced, “We have signed an exclusive contract with artist Taemin,” adding, “We will spare no effort in providing full support so that Taemin’s unparalleled artistic capabilities can create synergy with our cutting-edge technology.”

Galaxy Corporation is Korea’s first AI entertainment-tech company which is invested in developing a new business that combines advanced technologies—such as AI and robotics—with entertainment content.

Galaxy Corporation is currently home to stars including G-Dragon, actor Song Kang Ho, and entertainer Kim Jong Kook.

Wishing Taemin all the best on his new journey!

Source (1) (2)