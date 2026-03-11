Yoon Jong Hun, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Jung Yoon, And Yoon Da Young Cross Paths In Poster For “Our Happy Days”

Upcoming daily drama “Our Happy Days” has unveiled a new poster featuring Yoon Jong Hun, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Jung Yoon, and Yoon Da Young!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Yoon Jong Hun plays Go Gyeol, a man who seems to have it all—looks, talent, and wealth. He is the grandson of Kang Soo Group chairman Go Kang Soo (Lee Ho Jae) and the second son of Kang Soo Construction president Go Dae Chi (Yoon Da Hoon), as well as a highly accomplished architect who has won the “Young Architect of the Year” award. Living a life seemingly free of hardship, Go Gyeol’s world begins to shift after he becomes entangled with Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung), the CEO of the startup Lucky Joy, following an unexpected incident. The two form a temporary alliance for unknown reasons. Although they bicker whenever they meet, their romance promises to add fun to the drama.

Jung Yoon stars as Go Min Ho, the head of the Strategic Planning Division at Kang Soo Construction and Go Gyeol’s rival in the heir succession race. Yoon Da Young portrays Seo Seung Ri, a manager in the Strategic Planning Division at Kang Soo Construction.

The newly released poster captures Go Gyeol, Jo Eun Ae, Go Min Ho, and Seo Seung Ri crossing a crosswalk. Go Gyeol exudes the classic image of a perfect man with a cynical gaze and a perfectly tailored suit. Jo Eun Ae radiates bright energy with a refreshing smile that contrasts with his demeanor.

The poster also features Go Gyeol’s older brother Go Min Ho as he exudes a gentle charisma in a comfortable knit outfit. Walking beside him is Seo Seung Ri, a manager in the Strategic Planning Division at Kang Soo Construction. She embodies a capable MZ-generation office worker in her suit and headset.

The poster’s intriguing caption, “This is a jungle! A life-or-death battle ready to erupt at any moment,” hints at the fierce survival story that will unfold. Conflicts arising from the clashing values of various characters, such as love, desire, and money—are expected to be key points that heighten viewers’ immersion in the drama.

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

