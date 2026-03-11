BTOB Confirms Full-Group Comeback With New Digital Single

BTOB will be making a comeback as a full group!

On March 11, Sports Chosun reported that BTOB will release a new song as a digital single on March 21.

In response to the report, BTOB Company confirmed, “BTOB will release a new song as a digital single on March 21.”

This will mark BTOB’s first release as a six-member full group in approximately two years and 10 months, since the release of their 12th mini album “Wind and Wish” in May 2023.

Notably, the release date coincides with BTOB’s debut anniversary on March 21, 2012, making the new song a meaningful 14th anniversary gift for fans.

Stay tuned for more updates!

