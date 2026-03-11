'Veteran' Postpones Filming For Third Installment Starring Hwang Jung Min, Lee Junho, And Chun Woo Hee

Director Ryoo Seung Wan’s new film “Veteran 3” has postponed the start of its filming.

On March 11, the production team of “Veteran 3” stated, “The start of filming has been delayed due to Director Ryoo Seung Wan’s health issues.” Regarding the future filming schedule, they added, “We plan to reschedule after taking the actors’ schedules into account.”

The third installment of the hit “Veteran” film series—following “Veteran” and “I, the Executioner”—had previously confirmed the appearance of Hwang Jung Min, who starred in the previous installments, as well as 2PM’s Lee Junho and actress Chun Woo Hee.

The “Veteran” series is an action-crime saga that follows Detective Seo Do Chul (Hwang Jung Min), a seasoned detective who relentlessly pursues criminals. The first installment, released in 2015, drew 13.41 million viewers and was a major box-office hit. Last year’s sequel, “I, the Executioner,” also performed strongly, attracting 7.52 million moviegoers.

Watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Also check out Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve”:

Watch Now

Source (1)