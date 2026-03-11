“The King’s Warden” Surpasses 12 Million Moviegoers + Overtakes “Exhuma” At Korean All-Time Box Office Rankings

The film “The King’s Warden” has officially surpassed 12 million moviegoers at the Korean box office!

On March 11, the Korean Film Council announced that “The King’s Warden” had exceeded 12 million cumulative admissions that afternoon, overtaking the hit 2024 film “Exhuma,” which recorded a final audience total of 11.91 million viewers.

With this milestone, the movie has climbed to No. 20 on the all-time Korean box office rankings, marking a notable achievement for the historical film.

“The King’s Warden” is now also closing in on “A Taxi Driver,” which currently ranks No. 19 with approximately 12.18 million viewers.

Distributor SHOWBOX shared, “Thanks to the continued support of audiences, the film is currently achieving the highest box office score among Korean films released in the past two years.”

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the film centers on King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon, who is betrayed by his uncle and dethroned before being exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province. There, he encounters Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), the head of the local village, setting the story’s events in motion.

The film also stars Yoo Ji Tae, Jeon Mi Do, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Min, and Ahn Jae Hong, among others.

Congratulations to the movie’s cast and crew!

