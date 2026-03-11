TREASURE's So Jung Hwan, ZEROBASEONE’s Park Gun Wook, And KickFlip’s Kyehoon Announced As New “M Countdown” MCs

Mnet’s “M Countdown” has unveiled a brand-new MC lineup!

On March 11, Mnet announced that TREASURE’s So Jung Hwan, ZEROBASEONE’s Park Gun Wook, and KickFlip’s Kyehoon will be the new hosts leading the music show.

Ahead of their MC debut, the three idols shared their thoughts and aspirations for their new roles.

So Jung Hwan said, “Just as TREASURE’s powerful performances give energy to many people, I will do my best as an MC to carry that atmosphere forward and create a space where everyone can feel comfortable and enjoy themselves together. I ask for your warm interest and support.”

Park Gun Wook, who will be taking over the role previously held by his ZEROBASEONE teammate Sung Han Bin, commented, “I’m very happy and honored to take on this position that Han Bin has cared for over such a long time. I’ll work even harder as a new MC, so please look forward to it. I’ll do my best together with my fellow hosts.”

Kyehoon also highlighted his special connection with the show, as “M Countdown” was the stage where he first performed on a music program after debuting. He shared, “It’s a great honor to return to the stage where I achieved my dream of debuting—this time as an MC alongside senior, junior, and fellow artists.” He added playfully, “Not only will I help spread K-pop culture, but I’ll also show ‘Kyehoon’-like [similar sounding to the Korean word “refreshing”] energy, so please look forward to it.”

The Mnet production team commented, “The fresh chemistry created by these three artists, each with their own unique charm, will bring new energy to ‘M Countdown.’ Through their dynamic teamwork and witty hosting, we hope to deliver new enjoyment to global K-pop fans.”

“M Countdown” airs every Thursday at 6 p.m. KST.

