Nam Sang Ji Appears Hurt As Chun Hee Joo Watches With Tears In “Pearl In Red”

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family.

Previously, Choi Yoo Na’s (Chun Hee Joo) jealousy toward Baek Jin Joo (Nam Sang Ji) exploded, leading her to commit the wrongdoing of stealing Jin Joo’s design and submitting it to the Adele Group design contest. Even after Baek Jin Joo defended her despite knowing the truth, Yoo Na only grew more insecure and resentful. Meanwhile, Park Tae Ho (Choi Jae Sung) plotted to acquire Baek Joon Ki’s (Nam Sung Jin) company by using Choi Yoo Na. Having fallen into his trap, Yoo Na intensified the tension when she declared, “I can do anything you ask me to.”

In newly released stills ahead of today’s broadcast, Baek Jin Joo appears injured. With wounds on her forehead and ankle and a gloomy expression, viewers are left wondering what exactly happened to her.

Another still shows Choi Yoo Na with tears welling up in her eyes, raising questions about what may have occurred. After previously showing hostility toward Baek Jin Joo, Yoo Na now appears beside her with a remorseful expression, creating a sense of intrigue. Baek Joon Ki also draws attention as he looks at Jin Joo with concern. Having been with Yoo Na when the injured Jin Joo appeared, he seems visibly anxious. Why have the three characters gathered in the same place?

Episode 10 of “Pearl in Red” airs on March 11 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

