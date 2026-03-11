CLOSE YOUR EYES’ “BEYOND YOUR EYES” Concert In Kuala Lumpur Canceled

CLOSE YOUR EYES’ upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur has been canceled.

On March 11, CLOSE YOUR EYES’ agency UNCORE announced that the group’s “BEYOND YOUR EYES” concert in Kuala Lumpur, originally scheduled for March 28, has been canceled due to local circumstances.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is UNCORE.

We regret to inform you that CLOSE YOUR EYES 1ST TOUR [BEYOND YOUR EYES] IN KUALA LUMPUR has been unavoidably canceled due to local circumstances.

Detailed information regarding the ticket refund process will be provided separately through the ticketing platform.

We sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been looking forward to the concert, and we will do our best to greet you again with an even better performance in the future.

Thank you.