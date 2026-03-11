Lee Soo Kyung Talks About Her Super Mom Role And Chemistry With Park Sung Woong In “Cabbage Your Life”

Lee Soo Kyung has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life.”

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

Lee Soo Kyung plays Jo Mi Ryeo, a “super mom” who has been raising her three sons on her own while her husband remains tied up with work. With no knowledge of farming or experience living in the countryside, Jo Mi Ryeo arrives in Yeonriri only to face challenges far beyond what she imagined, embarking on an adaptation journey to rural life alongside her family.

Explaining why she chose the project, Lee Soo Kyung said, “I really liked the themes of rural life rather than city life, stories about family, and communication among neighbors.” She added, “Jo Mi Ryeo is someone who lives each day fiercely for the happiness of her family, especially her children. Please watch as Mi Ryeo arrives in Yeonriri and gradually discovers the true meaning of ‘myself,’ ‘family,’ and ‘neighbors.’”

Lee Soo Kyung described Jo Mi Ryeo with the keywords “tough mom,” “son devotee,” and “passionate mom.” She also shared that she had many concerns about portraying a mother of three children for the first time. “As filming went on, I spent more time with the actors playing my sons, and we naturally grew close,” she said. “The kids started following me like I was their real mom, and before I knew it, I was taking care of them like a real mother too,” raising anticipation for their on-screen chemistry.

Lee Soo Kyung also mentioned her similarity to the character, saying, “We’re alike in that we both have outgoing and bright personalities.” She further spoke about working with her co-stars, sharing, “I was very happy to meet Park Sung Woong again in a drama after ‘Dog Knows Everything.’ Although the story and characters are different this time, it was great to reunite on KBS, and our chemistry was really good.” She added, “Working with such great senior and junior actors made the atmosphere on set very warm and friendly. I think it would be really fun if ‘Cabbage Your Life’ continues as a seasonal series.”

Lastly, Lee Soo Kyung pointed out a key highlight of the drama, saying, “Please look forward to seeing how each character—with their strong individual personalities—comes together in harmony.” She added, “In the city, you often see people wearing similar clothes next to you but don’t even know who lives next door. But in Yeonriri, people openly show their individuality while still blending together as a community. Please tune in to see what kinds of stories unfold in Yeonriri.”

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

