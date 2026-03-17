6 K-Dramas To Watch If You Love 'Bridgerton'

Rustling silk robes and palace hallways with glittering interiors echoing with whispers of forbidden romance and scandalous secrets—the world of “Bridgerton” has many wrapped in its charming universe of passion and intrigue.

But if you are still looking for a dash of history woven with romance, why not step into the world of period K-dramas? Filled with royal courts, elegant hanboks, and stories that come with their share of love, mistaken identities, heartbreak, and Joseon era intrigue, these dramas offer a similar sweeping mix of romance and palace politics.

Here are six K-dramas to watch if you like “Bridgerton.”

This classic romance between a prince and a commoner takes us to an alternate modern-day Korea that still retains a traditional monarchy. Shin Chae Kyung (Yoon Eun Hye), an ordinary art student, is forced to marry Crown Prince Lee Shin (Ju Ji Hoon).

The marriage is the culmination of an old promise made between their grandfathers and is also meant to secure the safety of the throne. Chae Kyung, who has never harbored royal ambitions, may have found her Prince Charming, but navigating palace protocols and her rather aloof husband proves to be quite a challenge.

But before long, the handsome prince begins to fall for his clumsy yet endearing bride, and together they take on the schemers and troublemakers threatening their happily ever after.

“Princess Hours” is a modern-day fairy tale, with both Ju Ji Hoon and Yoon Eun Hye delivering plenty of romance and laughs.

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Crown Prince Lee Yul (Doh Kyung Soo) hates everything about being a royal. He is not on the best terms with his father, the King, and feels trapped in his loveless marriage to Kim So Hye (Han So Hee), so much so that he has never consummated their union.

Lee Yul has been unable to forget Yi Seo (Nam Ji Hyun), a young girl he met as a child. Her disappearance soon after had left him broken, and he assumes she is dead. But when an assassination plot against Lee Yul goes awry, he ends up in a village with no recollection of his past. Nursing him back to health is a young woman called Hong Shim, who unbeknownst to him is none other than Yi Seo.

As fate unites these two in a marriage with neither knowing the other’s true identity, the story unfolds into a fun-filled romance set against palace intrigue and mistaken identities.

Doh Kyung Soo plays both the petulant Lee Yul and the clueless peasant boy with equal ease, and his chemistry with Nam Ji Hyun is cute and breezy.

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Yet another case of mistaken identities, Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung) disguises herself as a eunuch and seeks employment in the royal palace. She is under duress to pay her debts and is sold to the eunuch academy. As Eunuch Hong, she is always crossing paths with Crown Prince Lee Young (Park Bo Gum).

Lee Young is a playful sort with a stubborn streak and holds a deep resentment toward his father, the King, whom he has always blamed for his mother’s death.

Lee Young is mystified by the petite and rather cute looking Eunuch Hong, who is extremely feisty despite his frail appearance. The inevitable happens: he finds himself growing rather fond of Ra On, unaware that she is a woman, and is rather confused by his unusual predicament.

“Love in the Moonlight” is a coming-of-age gender bender with a vibrant vibe that balances drama and humor in equal measure. Park Bo Gum is charming as the Crown Prince who is confident about his feelings, and the sweeping romance between him and Ra On is delightful.

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Crown Prince Yi San (Lee Junho) is set to inherit the throne after the death of his grandfather, a ruthless and cunning king. Haunted by the gruesome death of his father, Yi San vows to become a kinder and more compassionate ruler, unlike his grandfather. Progressive in his thinking, he is deeply committed to bringing reform to the kingdom.

His life changes when he meets Sung Deok Im (Lee Se Young), an intelligent and spirited court lady. For Yi San, it is love at first sight, and he soon asks her to become his concubine. But Deok Im refuses his offer, hesitant about his advances and wary of palace life.

When she is later assigned to serve in his royal chambers, she gradually comes to understand the man behind the crown—his ideals, burdens, and sincerity. Eventually, she agrees to become his concubine. Yet fate has other plans for the pair.

A bittersweet tale of love and heartbreak, “The Red Sleeve” captivates viewers with its poignant story and the scorching chemistry between its leads.

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Kim Yoon Hee (Park Min Young) disguises herself as a boy to earn a living as a book transcriber. She even secretly helps young noblemen pass their exams for the prestigious Sungkyunkwan University, an institution strictly off limits to women. Keeping her true identity hidden, she eventually enrolls at the coveted academy under the name Yoon Shik.

But life at Sungkyunkwan is not just about academics. Soon, she finds herself entangled with three very different young men: the charming Goo Yong Ha (Song Joong Ki), the rebellious Moon Jae Shin (Yoo Ah In), and the upright Lee Seon Joon (Park Yoochun). Amid friendships, rivalries, and palace politics, Yoon Hee unexpectedly begins to develop feelings for one of them.

“Sungkyunkwan Scandal” is an entertaining watch, but at its heart lies a powerful message about gender equality and the fight for education. Park Min Young shines as the spirited and determined Kim Yoon Hee, making the character instantly endearing.

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“The King’s Affection”

The story begins when the Crown Princess Consort gives birth to twins: a boy and a girl. Considered an ominous sign due to palace superstition, the infant daughter is ordered to be killed. Instead, she is secretly smuggled out of the palace and raised in hiding.

Years later, Dam Yi (Park Eun Bin) returns to the palace as a maid. But fate takes a dramatic turn when her twin brother, Crown Prince Lee Hwi, dies in a tragic case of mistaken identity. To protect the royal lineage, their mother convinces Dam Yi to take his place and live as the Crown Prince. Forced to conceal her identity, she builds walls around herself and keeps everyone at a distance. Yet her resolve begins to falter when she encounters Jung Ji Woon (Rowoon), her first love, who now returns to the palace as her teacher.

“The King’s Affection” blends palace intrigue with a tender, slow burn romance, anchored by Park Eun Bin’s phenomenal performance as a ruler torn between duty and desire. The drama delivers the same sweeping romance, secret identities, and court politics that fans of “Bridgerton” might crave but with a uniquely Korean historical twist.

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.