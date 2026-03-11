March Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from February 2 to March 2.

Audition program “Miss Trot 4” continued its reign at No. 1 on the list with a brand reputation index of 10,348,812, marking a 26.90 percent increase in its score since February. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “viewership ratings,” “trot crown,” and “finals,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “vote,” “confirm,” and “advance.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.42 percent positive reactions.

“King of Active Singers 3” held onto its spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,755,075, marking a 1.67 percent rise in its score since last month.

“How Do You Play?” maintained its position at third place with a brand reputation index of 5,191,200, while “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) remained fourth with a score of 4,970,554.

Finally, “Running Man” rose to fifth place for March with a brand reputation index of 4,046,609.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out “The Village Barber” below!

Watch Now