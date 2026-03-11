Watch: Yoo Yeon Seok Winds Up Possessed By All Sorts Of Ghosts In 'Phantom Lawyer' Teaser

SBS has shared a new teaser for its upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer”!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The teaser begins with Shin I Rang observing, “The ghosts who come here aren’t all that different from humans.” As he comes to realize that the ghosts he sees are harmless and don’t hurt him, he asks, “Is startling me the only thing you can do?”

Amidst glimpses of Shin I Rang being possessed by a variety of ghosts, he goes on to explain the “laws” of possession. First, the key to possession is human desire, so possession can be triggered by a favorite food or song. The second law is that Shin I Rang’s cheeks turn red when he’s possessed, providing those around him with a convenient way to determine whether he’s himself or possessed by a ghost at any given moment.

The third law is that water helps him wake up from the possession. Shin I Rang instructs someone in voice-over, “If, by any chance, I start acting strangely, splash water on me.”

As the laws keep on coming, including one that says Shin I Rang can’t remember anything that happens while he’s possessed, a confused Han Na Hyun says, “I don’t understand what you’re saying.” Shin I Rang responds, “Rather than explaining it, I think it’d be faster if we looked into it ourselves.”

The teaser ends by inviting viewers to figure out the remaining laws together with Shin I Rang. Check out the full video below!

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

