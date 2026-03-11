TXT, RIIZE, And TWICE's MISAMO Earn Platinum And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

TXT’s latest Korean album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” earned an official double platinum certification this month for over 500,000 units shipped in Japan. According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000.

Meanwhile, RIIZE’s new Japanese single album “All of You” was certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan.

Finally, TWICE’s MISAMO—a unit consisting of members Mina, Sana, and Momo—received an official gold certification for their new full-length album “PLAY.”

Congratulations to TXT, RIIZE, and MISAMO!

