Watch: Byeon Woo Seok’s Life Begins To Change After Entering A Contract Marriage With IU In New Drama “Perfect Crown” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has released its first teaser!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The video opens with the intense gaze of Prince Yi An, who is effectively leading the royal court instead of the young king. Though Prince Yi An receives public support thanks to his natural dignity and strong character, his position as the royal family’s second son, who is unable to become king, makes him a target of scrutiny from members of the court including Queen Dowager Yoon Yi Rang (Gong Seung Yeon).

However, he shows a gentler side in front of Sung Hee Joo instead of his usual cool charisma. Saying, “Stay still,” “Are you scared?” and “It’s for you,” he comforts the anxious Sung Hee Joo. Dressed casually, he becomes a dependable partner as they enjoy a waltz together. Through a contract marriage chosen to change his fate, Prince Yi An begins to experience the first breeze of spring.

Yet tension grows as dark forces targeting Prince Yi An appear, along with Queen Dowager Yoon Yi Rang’s words: “If we wish to hunt, patience is required.” A fierce chase scene on the road, along with a moment showing Prince Yi An with blood running from his head, heightens the sense of danger.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Perfect Crown” premieres on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

