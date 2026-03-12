Japanese Rock Star Miyavi Makes Special Appearance As Shim Eun Kyung's Villainous Boss In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Japanese rock star Miyavi is set to make a special appearance in the upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Miyavi will make his first appearance in a Korean drama as a villain. He plays Morgan Lee, an executive at Real Capital. Real Capital is a global company overseeing the redevelopment project on Sejeongro, where Ki Soo Jong owns a building.

Morgan Lee is Yona’s (Shim Eun Kyung) boss, trusting no one but himself and focused on protecting his position. Watching his superiors closely, he pressures Yona to move the redevelopment project forward, adding tension to the story.

In the stills, Morgan Lee is seen at the Sejeongro redevelopment event, wearing a knowing smile. Yona approaches him and reports quietly, hinting at what they might be planning. The images show Real Capital’s readiness to use any means to push the redevelopment project forward and tease how their plan will affect Ki Soo Jong.

The production team said, “Real Capital, which the ‘Mad Concrete Dreams’ villains Yona and Morgan Lee are a part of, is a secretive and discreet organization. Morgan Lee will continue to provoke Yona to pressure Ki Soo Jong, while asserting himself as a difficult boss to Yona, raising tension in the story. Please look forward to Miyavi’s appearance, which makes ‘Mad Concrete Dreams’ even more special.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out more teasers for the drama below:

Watch Now

Also watch Shim Eun Kyung in “The Princess and the Matchmakers”:

Watch Now

Source (1)