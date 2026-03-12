Yoo Yeon Seok Is Full Of Dedication On Set Of “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer” has shared a glimpse behind the scenes of filming ahead of its premiere!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Yoo Yeon Seok’s performance of being possessed is the series’ biggest highlight. The parade of secondary characters arising from the premise of being possessed by the deceased allows viewers to see Yoo Yeon Seok portray a wide variety of roles.

Even in behind-the-scenes stills, Yoo Yeon Seok’s dedication is clear. Between takes, he keeps the script in hand, carefully reviewing each scene.

After filming, he checks the scenes again in front of the monitor, showing his full commitment to perfecting the character.

For courtroom scenes, where lawyer Shin I Rang, equipped with logic, persuasive speech, and uncanny abilities, spreads his wings, his intense focus is especially noticeable. Throughout filming, Yoo Yeon Seok carefully considered the character’s emotions and details, guiding the on-set atmosphere.

The production team said, “Yoo Yeon Seok’s careful preparation and focus brought the character to life in a three-dimensional way in every episode. In particular, once filming began, his ‘being possessed’ performance, as if he were actually inhabited by the many characters, left the staff on set spellbound more than once.”

They added, “We are confident that the Shin I Rang character created by Yoo Yeon Seok will be a completely new kind of lawyer. The story, blending comedy, fantasy, and exhilarating courtroom drama, unfolds in a ‘possessed’ way from the very first broadcast, so please look forward to it.”

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)