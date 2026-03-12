Lee Sung Kyung, Han Ji Hyeon, And Oh Ye Ju Get Into A Heated Argument In “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Song Ha Ran fell into deep shock when Sunwoo Chan suddenly left for the United States right before their date. With Sunwoo Chan disappearing without even a single message, Song Ha Ran shed tears while worrying about him. Kim Nana (Lee Mi Sook) began sharing a secret with Song Ha Dam’s (Oh Ye Ju) boyfriend Cha Yoo Kyum (Kim Tae Young), causing a misunderstanding between Ha Dam and Yoo Kyum.

The newly released stills depict the three sisters, whose emotions have reached a breaking point, engaged in a heated argument. Song Ha Ran is sleep-deprived from worrying about Sunwoo Chan, who has remained out of contact since leaving for the United States. Song Ha Young (Han Ji Hyeon) is in a foul mood following an unexpected reaction from Yeon Tae Seok (Kwon Hyuk) during a meeting. Song Ha Dam has just had a major fight with Cha Yoo Kyum, who has been avoiding her. The sisters’ emotions boil over as they provoke one another with sharp words.

As Cha Yoo Kyum’s lies continue to pile up, Song Ha Dam begins to suspect that her grandmother Kim Nana, who opposed her marriage, might have secretly called Cha Yoo Kyum to threaten him. Song Ha Dam goes to find Cha Yoo Kyum during his training and even makes a shocking declaration. With the college entrance exam approaching, viewers are curious about what kind of repercussions Song Ha Dam’s decision will bring to Nana House.

Meanwhile, Kim Nana secretly visits a large hospital without her family knowing in order to undergo a dementia test. However, an unexpected mistake puts Nana Atelier in crisis, and Park Man Jae (Kang Seok Woo), who happens to be at the hospital at the same time, spots Kim Nana hurriedly leaving. Will Kim Nana be able to safely overcome the crisis? And will the health issue she tried to keep secret come to light?

Episode 6 of “In Your Radiant Season” will air on March 13 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

