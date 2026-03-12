Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, And Rain Show Fierce Determination To Protect What They Value In New Drama “Bloodhounds 2”

“Bloodhounds 2” has unveiled new stills featuring its main cast!

First released in 2023, “Bloodhounds” is an action noir about two young people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After taking down a loan shark ring in the first season, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) are set to take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.

The stills show Gun Woo returning stronger, his determined gaze capturing attention. After a fierce battle, he defeats a gang of illegal loan sharks. To protect the people he cares about, he faces a new threat and begins another fight. With a hound-like glare, he rewraps his bandages and warms up his fists, his figure radiating solemn determination.

Woo Do Hwan, who expressed that he is honored to take part in Season 2, explained, “Compared with Season 1, Gun Woo’s environment has changed, including his home, and he pursues his dream of becoming a champion with a more relaxed mindset. Three years have passed, so I tried to show Gun Woo’s growth both physically and mentally.”

Woo Jin, now Gun Woo’s boxing coach, also shows a compelling presence. He first met Gun Woo as a rival in boxing tournaments, and after facing tough battles together, they built a strong friendship. Now, outside the ring, Woo Jin is a steadfast supporter, joining Gun Woo on his journey to become a champion. His determined gaze, unflinching in front of opponents, shows that the heart of a boxer still beats strongly in him.

Lee Sang Yi said, “Woo Jin, with his wonderful heart and love for boxing, becomes a coach for Gun Woo, and the two become inseparable friends, brothers, and family. If Woo Jin seemed mischievous in Season 1, in Season 2, you will see him more mature and reliable, fully united in his determination to protect his mother, Gun Woo, and his family.”

Baek Jeong, who will clash with Gun Woo and Woo Jin and bring explosive tension, makes a striking impression. Driven solely by money, he runs a global illegal boxing league fueled by massive viewership and huge bets. His commanding presence and unsettling smile, as if he is enjoying the situation, hint at the ruthless power of a villain.

Rain, taking on a villain role for the first time, commented, “Baek Jeong is an extremely cruel human weapon without blood or tears. He dreams of becoming a champion but ultimately fails, creating an illegal boxing league in the shadows and reigning as its king.”

He added, “I thought Baek Jeong’s inner instincts were important. I wanted to show his sensitivity and sharpness, as if he is always holding a knife.”

“Bloodhounds 2” will premiere on April 3 via Netflix.

