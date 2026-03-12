Park Sung Woong And Family Meet Colorful Villagers As They Adjust To Rural Life In “Cabbage Your Life”

“Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled a new poster!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

The newly released group poster shows a village map featuring the colorful residents of Yeonriri gathered together.

First, Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong)—who arrives in Yeonriri due to a sudden reassignment—immediately clashes with village head Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan), forming a hostile relationship from their very first meeting. The contrast between Sung Tae Hoon working in the fields and Im Joo Hyung mocking him raises curiosity about how their rocky relationship will unfold.

Meanwhile, Sung Tae Hoon’s wife Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung) tries to grow closer to Nam Hye Sun (Nam Kwon Ah)—the influential figure behind the scenes in Yeonriri and head of the village women’s association—by visiting her Sunny Hair salon and café. Will the highly adaptable Jo Mi Ryeo be able to win over Nam Hye Sun, who initially keeps her at a distance?

Adding humor are the contrasting expressions of the couple’s children: their second son Sung Ji Sang (Seo Yoon Hyuk), who finds the walk to school bothersome, and their cheerful youngest son Sung Ji Gu (Yang Woo Hyuk).

At the same time, a blossoming romance among the children unfolds amid Yeonriri’s pristine nature and peaceful atmosphere. Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo)—the eldest son of Sung Tae Hoon and Jo Mi Ryeo—and Im Bo Mi (Choi Gyu Ri), the only daughter of Im Joo Hyung and Nam Hye Sun, feel a strong attraction to each other despite their parents being rivals. Their shy glances toward each other, along with Park Soon Kyung (Choi Woo Jin) watching them with jealousy, raise anticipation for the lively love triangle that will bring excitement to the village.

In addition, various episodes are set to unfold throughout the village, including Lee Sun Ja (Lee Sun Hee) and Wang Dong Sik (Park Seok Won) secretly enjoying dates in hiding, and the “Rae Sisters”—Lee Deok Rae (Kim Geun Ah), Lee Ok Rae (Kim Kwak Kyung Hee), and Lee Mak Rae (Cha Hee)—who watch the quarrels between Sung Tae Hoon and Im Joo Hyung unfold.

How will Sung Tae Hoon’s family adapt and blend in with the village’s uniquely colorful residents?

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)