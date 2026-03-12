Kang Mal Geum Keeps Both Koo Kyo Hwan And Oh Jung Se In Check In “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled new stills featuring Kang Mal Geum, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Oh Jung Se!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Kang Mal Geum stars as CEO Go Hye Jin, an insightful and decisive powerhouse producer. With her cool-headed perception, she delivers blunt remarks that force others to face reality. Beneath that, however, lies a rough yet deep affection for both films and people. She runs the hideout of a film industry gathering that began with eight college seniors and juniors meeting on the first floor of GoBak Film.

Go Hye Jin’s relationship with Hwang Dong Man and Park Kyung Se (Oh Jung Se) will be one of the show’s highlights. Go Hye Jin calmly listens to the endless rambling of Hwang Dong Man, who has been an aspiring director for 20 years, but the moment he crosses the line, she ruthlessly bans him from entering the hideout. She also feels embarrassed when her husband, the once-successful director Park Kyung Se, spirals out of control due to his inferiority complex after ruining a film project. Yet with sincere concern that he should not destroy himself, she delivers sharp, cutting remarks born of deep marital affection and camaraderie.

In the newly released stills, Go Hye Jin exudes the charisma and composure befitting the head of a film production company. She radiates a strong and mature aura as she effortlessly keeps both Hwang Dong Man and Park Kyung Se in check. Because she has to manage the company, Go Hye Jin may seem like a cold, logic-driven leader on the outside. But deep down, she’s a multidimensional character with a genuine love for both film and people.

The production team commented, “Kang Mal Geum perfectly brought out the human side of Go Hye Jin with her unique acting style. Please look forward to Go Hye Jin’s dignified presence and mature aura as she balances the tension in the show and anchors both Hwang Dong Man and Park Kyung Se—who struggle with feelings of worthlessness, inferiority, and self-consciousness.”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kang Mal Geum in “The Red Sleeve“:

Watch Now

Check out Oh Jung Se in “Hi-Five” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)