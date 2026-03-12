Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Anxiously Await Court Decision On Their Nephew’s Guardianship In “Our Universe” Finale

Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui are struggling to keep and protect their nephew Woo Joo in the final episode of “Our Universe”!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin entered a sweet romantic phase. After transforming from in-laws into lovers, the two appeared closer than ever. However, the episode ended with them being deemed unqualified during the guardianship evaluation for Sun Woo Joo (Park Yoo Ho), heightening curiosity about what would happen next.

In newly released photos, Woo Hyun Jin is looking at Sun Tae Hyung with an anxious and sorrowful gaze. Her tearful expression suggests she is overwhelmed by a grief she can hardly bear, adding to the emotional weight of the moment. Sun Tae Hyung gently comforts and embraces her, though concern is clearly written on his face as well.

Other stills capture Sun Tae Hyung, Woo Hyun Jin, and Sun Woo Joo in a courtroom. As Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin wait for the court’s decision, the solemn atmosphere surrounding them further heightens curiosity about the outcome.

In the previously released final episode preview, a police officer’s voice is heard saying that an emergency protective measure will be taken for the child’s safety. The scene is followed by Woo Hyun Jin collapsing in tears while chasing after a car, raising questions about what exactly has happened and what ending awaits the trio.

The production team commented, “In the final episode, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin will once again join forces to pass the guardianship evaluation for Sun Woo Joo. Although they once felt too distant to be called family, through Woo Joo, they have grown and become a true family that now thinks of each other first. Please stay tuned to see whether they will successfully pass the guardianship review and protect Sun Woo Joo.”

The final episode of “Our Universe” will air on March 12 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

