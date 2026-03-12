Stray Kids’ Seungmin To Participate In Upcoming Fan Meeting In Limited Capacity Due To Injury

Stray Kids’ Seungmin will be participating in a limited capacity in the group’s upcoming fan meeting due to an injury.

On March 12, JYP Entertainment announced that Seungmin was recently diagnosed with a suspected stress fracture in his left ankle after visiting the hospital due to recurring discomfort in his foot.

According to the agency, although the injury does not affect his ability to walk or carry out light daily activities, medical specialists have advised him to refrain from strenuous physical activities and focus on rest for a speedy recovery. As a result, Seungmin’s participation may be limited during “Stray Kids 6th Fanmeeting ‘STAY in Our Little House,’” which is scheduled to take place on March 28–29 and April 4–5.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is JYPE. We would like to inform you about Stray Kids member Seungmin’s schedule. Seungmin recently visited the hospital again due to recurring discomfort around his foot area, and after detailed examination, he was diagnosed with a suspected stress fracture in his left ankle. Although this does not affect him walking or carrying out light daily activities, medical specialists have advised that sufficient rest is necessary for a swift recovery. Accordingly, Seungmin will refrain from strenuous physical activities and focus on resting. As a result, please note that Seungmin’s performance may be limited during the upcoming “Stray Kids 6th Fanmeeting ‘STAY in Our Little House'”, scheduled to be held on March 28–29 and April 4–5. We sincerely apologize to STAY who were looking forward to Seungmin’s performance for this sudden news. We will prioritize our artist’s health and do our utmost to support his recovery and provide the best possible care. Thank you.

We wish Seungmin a full and speedy recovery!

