BTOB Drops 1st Teaser For Upcoming Full-Group Comeback With New Digital Single “We Together”
BTOB has unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming digital single!
On March 12, BTOB released a teaser image for their new digital single, revealing that the song—titled “We Together”—will be released on March 21 at 6 p.m. KST.
BTOB DIGITAL SINGLE
We Together🩵
2026. 03. 21 6PM (KST)#비투비 #BTOB#서은광 #SEOEUNKWANG#이민혁 #LEEMINHYUK#이창섭 #LEECHANGSUB#임현식 #LIMHYUNSIK#프니엘 #PENIEL#육성재 #YOOKSUNGJAE pic.twitter.com/jEp9Dk8JW0
— BTOB COMPANY (@BTOBCOMPANY) March 12, 2026
Notably, the release date coincides with BTOB’s debut anniversary on March 21, 2012, making the new song a meaningful 14th anniversary gift for fans.
Stay tuned for more updates!
