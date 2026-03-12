BTOB Drops 1st Teaser For Upcoming Full-Group Comeback With New Digital Single “We Together”

BTOB has unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming digital single!

On March 12, BTOB released a teaser image for their new digital single, revealing that the song—titled “We Together”—will be released on March 21 at 6 p.m. KST.

Notably, the release date coincides with BTOB’s debut anniversary on March 21, 2012, making the new song a meaningful 14th anniversary gift for fans.

Stay tuned for more updates!

