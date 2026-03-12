Watch: Lee Sung Kyung, Han Ji Hyeon, And Oh Ye Ju Clash In Childish Sibling Fight In “In Your Radiant Season” Preview

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled a new preview ahead of its upcoming episodes!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Ahead of Episodes 6 and 7, the drama unveiled a pre-release clip capturing the everyday lives of the three sisters. In the video, Song Ha Ran, Song Ha Young (Han Ji Hyeon), and Song Ha Dam (Oh Ye Ju) get into a heated argument over the clutter in their living room, delivering a dose of relatable sibling bickering.

The conflict begins when the eldest sister Ha Ran nearly trips over Ha Young’s snack wrappers scattered across the living room. While Ha Ran repeatedly tells her to clean up the mess, Ha Young casually insists she will do it later.

When Ha Ran snaps, “For you, ‘later’ always means waiting until someone else cleans it up,” Ha Young fires back, “You didn’t even fall, so what’s the problem? Just mind your own business.”

The tension rises further when their youngest sister Ha Dam, a high school senior preparing for her college entrance exams, appears and warns them, “I’m going to sleep for 30 minutes before heading to the academy, so keep it down.” However, the sisters’ argument only grows louder, frustrating Ha Dam as she storms off.

Things finally reach a boiling point when Ha Young throws snacks at Ha Ran, escalating their childish yet intense sibling quarrel into a full-blown “snack fight.”

With its candid and realistic exchanges, the scene captures the kind of authentic sibling dynamics many viewers will recognize.

Will the three sisters be able to make up after their chaotic living room showdown?

Watch the clip below!

The next episode of “In Your Radiant Season” will air on March 13 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

