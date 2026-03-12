Yeonwoo, Kim Hyun Jin, And Jo Yoon Seo Look Troubled As Past Secrets Begin To Unravel In “Love Phobia'

“Love Phobia” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Spoilers

In the previous broadcast, Yoon Bi Ah was shocked to learn that people were secretly looking for real individuals—so-called “dummies”—to replace For Me, the AI partner developed by the “It’s You” app. She also discovered that the person who had been threatening her by sending eerie dolls was Hong Joo Yeon (Hwang Ha Jung), an employee at “It’s You.” Amid the growing chaos surrounding her, Yoon Bi Ah tried to endure the situation. However, she eventually broke down when her mother Yang Sun Ae (Im Ji Eun), who had come to the company looking for “her daughter,” suddenly hugged Seol Jae Hee (Jo Yoon Seo).

With only two episodes left until the finale, the newly released stills capture the heavy atmosphere surrounding Yoon Bi Ah, Han Sun Ho, and Seol Jae Hee.

Yoon Bi Ah, who had recently begun to regain her liveliness through the excitement of love, now appears filled with sorrow. Seol Jae Hee, who watches her, also wears a troubled expression, while Han Sun Ho is seen wandering the streets at night with an urgent look in his eyes. With Yang Sun Ae’s sudden appearance throwing everything into confusion, attention is focused on where the fate of these three will lead.

Meanwhile, the truth behind “the incident from that day,” which completely shook the lives of Yoon Bi Ah and Seol Jae Hee, will finally be revealed. More stills capture the two as high school students, staring blankly ahead with sorrowful eyes. While the previous episode already revealed that Seol Jae Hee was the person who had once bullied Yoon Bi Ah, curiosity is growing over the secret Seol Jae Hee has been hiding.

The next episode of “Love Phobia” will air on March 12 at 11 p.m. KST.

