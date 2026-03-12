Jo Yoon Seo’s Scheme Begins To Tear Yeonwoo And Kim Hyun Jin Apart In “Love Phobia”

Cracks begin to form in the love between Yeonwoo and Kim Hyun Jin in “Love Phobia.”

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Yoon Bi Ah was deeply shaken when her mother Yang Sun Ae (Im Ji Eun) suddenly appeared at “It’s You” without warning. Having previously been told by Yoon Bi Ah that Sun Ae had died, Han Sun Ho was also frozen in shock when he saw her. The situation escalated even further when Yang Sun Ae, who said she had come looking for her daughter, suddenly hugged Seol Jae Hee (Jo Yoon Seo). Deeply hurt by the incident, Yoon Bi Ah once again shut herself off emotionally.

With Yang Sun Ae’s sudden appearance throwing “It’s You” into turmoil, newly released stills capture the heartbreaking moment as Yoon Bi Ah tries to push Han Sun Ho away. Faced with Yoon Bi Ah’s pale and exhausted appearance, Han Sun Ho’s eyes are filled with both affection and concern. As tears well up in Yoon Bi Ah’s eyes, her complicated emotions contrast with Han Sun Ho, who can do nothing but watch.

Meanwhile, Han Sun Ho has an unavoidable confrontation with Seol Jae Hee, who has begun to reveal her true colors. Having already sensed Seol Jae Hee’s obsession with Yoon Bi Ah, Han Sun Ho boldly stands his ground to protect the woman he loves. However, Seol Jae Hee also remains unwavering and cold, creating a tense, explosive atmosphere between them. With neither side willing to back down, viewers are left wondering how the sharp confrontation between Han Sun Ho and Seol Jae Hee will ultimately unfold.

The next episode of “Love Phobia” will air on March 12 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yeonwoo in “Bitter Sweet Hell”:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)