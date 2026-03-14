4 Times Han Ji Min's Dating Plans Backfired In Episodes 3-4 Of 'The Practical Guide To Love'

The premiere episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love” introduced the two main romantic interests in Ui Yeong’s (Han Ji Min) life: Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek). However, episodes three and four take a refreshing turn by focusing on Ui Yeong’s own chaotic journey through blind dating. While she may have been single for a long time, Ui Yeong proves she is far from the naive female lead who doesn’t know what she wants. Still, even the most logical plans tend to fall apart when love is involved. Here are four times Ui Yeong’s dating plans backfired in episodes three and four.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Ui Yeong’s blind dating strategy

Last week, the preview of episode three made it seem like Ui Yeong had signed up for a dating app after her disastrous blind dates with both Tae Seop and Ji Su. However, episode three reveals something far more chaotic.

After those failed dates, a heartbroken and frustrated Ui Yeong gets drunk and starts texting. If she had simply messaged an ex to confess lingering feelings, the situation might have stayed manageable. Instead, she texts everyone in her contacts and asks them to set her up on a blind date.

Unsurprisingly, many of her contacts know someone who might be interested, and soon her number is circulating everywhere. Although the idea came to her while drunk, Ui Yeong decides to commit to the opportunity and goes on multiple blind dates in a row.

Even though she does not find the love of her life by the end of the experiment, the experience reveals two important truths. First, no two people are exactly the same. Everyone has quirks, and the real question in dating becomes whose quirks we are willing to accept. Second, dating is not a process that can be rushed. Sometimes the best approach is giving yourself time to process one date before jumping into the next.

Ji Su crashes Ui Yeong’s blind date

What is worse than going on a date with someone who keeps asking about your parents’ retirement plan and your marital expectations? Having the date interrupted by a man you previously went out with, especially the same man who once made you feel like an afterthought.

That is exactly what happens when Ji Su suddenly appears.

After Ui Yeong rejects every match due to a lack of connection, she assumes the situation is over. However, one of the men asks her out again, and she reluctantly agrees. The second date begins normally, aside from the man’s overly intrusive questions about her family.

Things quickly spiral when Ji Su, who is working as a waiter at the restaurant, overhears the man criticizing Ui Yeong during a phone call. Believing he is doing the right thing, Ji Su confronts him and causes a scene that ultimately ruins the date.

From the audience’s perspective, Ji Su’s actions are somewhat understandable since he wanted to defend Ui Yeong. But from Ui Yeong’s point of view, Ji Su becomes the man who not only lied about his identity but also destroyed her date without offering any explanation. At the moment, that misunderstanding places Tae Seop at a clear advantage.

Ui Yeong realizes she made a big mistake

Most people do not meet the love of their life on their first blind date. However, sometimes everything aligns perfectly and you end up meeting someone who might actually be right for you, only to realize it too late.

This seems to be exactly what is happening with Ui Yeong and Tae Seop.

In the recent episodes, the two run into each other again after weeks of no contact. During their conversation, Tae Seop finally clarifies his intentions. One reason Ui Yeong dismissed their first date so quickly was his sudden question: “Can you date with marriage in mind?” It was an unexpectedly serious question for a first meeting.

Tae Seop explains that he was simply trying to express his genuine interest in getting to know her better, but the question came out awkwardly and at the wrong time.

It is a bittersweet realization. If Tae Seop had phrased things differently, the two might already be dating. At the same time, their short first meeting gave Ui Yeong the chance to meet other people and better understand what she wants in a partner.

Tae Seop ruins his and Ui Yeong’s second chance

While both male leads struggle with communication, Tae Seop might be the one who needs the most improvement.

Ji Su’s hesitation is somewhat understandable since he previously lied to Ui Yeong and is trying to make up for it before expressing his feelings. Tae Seop, however, openly confesses that he wants to pursue a relationship with her. After hearing Ui Yeong reciprocate those feelings, the two even share a kiss.

But Tae Seop undermines the entire moment by referring to Ui Yeong as an acquaintance.

Not a friend. Not a potential partner. Simply an acquaintance. It is a frustrating step backward that highlights how badly Tae Seop needs to work on expressing himself clearly.

With episode three largely focused on Ui Yeong’s whirlwind blind dating experience and episode four exploring her rekindled connection with Tae Seop, the story seems to be setting up the next stage of the love triangle. Since Ji Su may soon apply for a job at Ui Yeong’s workplace, upcoming episodes could shift the focus toward their dynamic and leave viewers debating who truly is the better match for Ui Yeong.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Our Universe,” “Love Story in the 1970s,” and “The Practical Guide to Love” “Sniper Butterfly.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands”