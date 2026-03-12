PLAVE Announces April Comeback Date For 'Caligo Pt.2'

Mark your calendars for PLAVE’s return!

On March 12, PLAVE held a special live event to celebrate the third anniversary of their debut. At the very end of the show, the group surprised fans by announcing their plans for their upcoming comeback next month.

PLAVE is gearing up to return with “Caligo Pt.2,” which will be released digitally on April 13. The physical version of the album will be released the following day, on April 14.

Stay tuned for more details about PLAVE’s comeback!