Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Sneak Into Her House For A Secret Date In 'Still Shining'

JTBC’s “Still Shining” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episodes!

Starring GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju, “Still Shining” is a new drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become the light in one another’s lives.

Spoilers

Previously on “Still Shining,” Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju) found themselves living far apart from one another after enrolling in different universities. But despite living separate lives in different places, their feelings for one another remained as strong as ever. When Eun Ah was upset by her father’s sudden marriage announcement, she impulsively rushed to Seoul to see Tae Seo, who, in turn, hurried to her side as soon as he could.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episodes offer glimpses of the couple’s ongoing romance. Whether sneaking into Mo Eun Ah’s house to enjoy a secret date at home or spending a quiet evening by the river together, the two of them look completely comfortable with one another, hinting at how their affection for each other has deepened.

The stills also provide glimpses of the distinctly different worlds the two now inhabit. College student Tae Seo is captured studying diligently in a lecture hall, while Eun Ah is seen wearing a uniform at a hotel instead of school.

To find out what lies in store for the long-distance couple, catch the next two episodes of “Still Shining” on March 13 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Jinyoung in his drama “The Witch” on Viki below:

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