Park Shin Hye Makes Heartfelt Donation For Single-Parent Families

Actress Park Shin Hye has extended a warm helping hand to single-parent families!

On March 13, Park Shin Hye’s agency SALT Entertainment announced, “Park Shin Hye, who is active as an ambassador for Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI), an international relief and development NGO, donated 100 million won (approximately $67,100) in support funds to aid single-parent families.”

The donation is part of the “Starlight Angel Project,” which the actress has carried out together with her fans Starlight Angel (Park Shin Hye’s fandom name) since 2012.

KFHI said they plan to use this donation to provide practical assistance—such as living expenses and child-rearing support—to single-parent families facing financial and emotional hardship. In particular, they will continue their support to ease the burden on single-parent households that must shoulder both childcare and making a living and to help children grow up in a stable environment.

Park Shin Hye shared her heartfelt sentiments through her agency, saying, “While filming in dorm room 301 of ‘Undercover Miss Hong’ and coming face to face with the reality of Kim Mi Sook (played by Kang Chae Young) and Kim Bom (played by Kim Sea), I wanted to offer help and warmth to single-parent families who are going through similar worries and hardships.”

KFHI chairman Choi Chang Nam also remarked, “Single-parent families often have to bear not only financial hardship but also the burdens of caregiving and child-rearing on their own. I hope Ambassador Park Shin Hye’s warm act of giving will provide practical help to families in difficulty and serve as an opportunity for our society to take greater interest in single-parent families.”

Park Shin Hye first began working with KFHI in 2011, and she has taken the lead in supporting marginalized communities both in Korea and abroad as an ambassador.

Watch Park Shin Hye in “Pinocchio” below:

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