WHIB Announces U.S. Tour Dates And Cities For 'GO UP : OUR ERA'

WHIB is heading to the United States on tour!

On March 12, WHIB officially announced their plans for their first-ever U.S. tour “GO UP : OUR ERA,” which will take them to 11 different cities across the country.

After kicking things off in New York on April 29, WHIB will perform in Charlotte on May 3, Atlanta on May 5, Nashville on May 7, Chicago on May 10, Kansas City on May 12, Dallas on May 14, Denver on May 16, Salt Lake City on May 19, Tempe on May 21, and Los Angeles on May 23.

Check out the venues for WHIB’s U.S. tour stops below: