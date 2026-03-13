Shim Eun Kyung Begins Turning Up The Pressure On Building Owner Ha Jung Woo In New Drama 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

tvN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Su Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The newly released stills capture the intriguingly tense first encounter between building owner Ki Su Jong and Yo Na (Shim Eun Kyung), a working-level employee at Real Capital who has her sights set on his building.

Ki Su Jong, to whom his building is regarded as his last hope in life, faces the threat of being taken from him. He looks bewildered as he faces Yo Na, who suddenly appears and threatens him, demanding that he hand over the Seyoon Building. His desperate plea is evident as he tries to explain his circumstances.

Unmoved, Yo Na remains expressionless and simply goes about her business. The way she coolly looks at the desperate Ki Su Jong—with an unsettlingly innocent gaze—feels all the more chilling. Standing behind Yo Na like a shadow is the undertaker (Lee Shin Gi), whose menacing aura makes Ki Su Jong flinch.

Sensing that the situation is far from ordinary, Ki Su Jong ends up running here and there in a frantic effort to hold on to his building. Curiosity is mounting over what kind of repercussions this eerie yet strange encounter with Yo Na will bring into Ki Su Jong’s life.

“Mad Concrete Dreams” premieres on the 14th at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Until then, check out more teasers for the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)