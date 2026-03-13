3 Reasons To Look Forward To Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, And Nana's New Drama 'Climax'

ENA’s highly-anticipated new drama “Climax” premieres in just three days!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

With the drama’s first episode rapidly approaching, here are three reasons to get excited for the upcoming premiere:

1. A vast arena of power where politics, business, and entertainment are entangled

“Climax” will introduce viewers to an influential power structure in which the distinct worlds of politics, business, and entertainment are closely intertwined. Each driven by their own interests and ambitions, the characters begin to shake things up within this mighty power structure. As they repeatedly shift between alliances and betrayals, deals and conflicts, the characters use each other and also remain wary of one another while spiraling deeper and deeper into a vortex of power.

Once a battle begins, these ruthless characters refuse to back down, leading to a suspenseful and thrilling plot that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

2. Multifaceted characters brought to life by a strong cast

“Climax” boasts a talented cast that will build tension and excitement through their characters’ tangled web of relationships. Ju Ji Hoon will lead the cast as Bang Tae Seob, a prosecutor maneuvering his way to the top, while Ha Ji Won will play his wife Chu Sang Ah, a former A-list actress.

Nana will play Hwang Jung Won, an informant with a secret, while Oh Jung Se will play Kwon Jong Wook, a chaebol heir who is aiming for the throne of WR Group. Cha Joo Young will play Lee Yang Mi, a power player who holds the strings within this cutthroat world.

3. The collaboration between an acclaimed director and a hitmaking production studio

“Climax” is both directed and penned by Lee Ji Won, the acclaimed director known for the film “Miss Baek.” It is also produced by Hive Media Corp, the company known for box-office hits like “Inside Men,” “The Man Standing Next,” and “12.12: The Day.” Between the production team’s expertise at capturing realistic power dynamics and the director’s talent at depicting human emotion in fine detail, “Climax” is certain to deliver a gripping portrayal of the choices made by its characters as they navigate the complex landscape of power.

“Climax” premieres on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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