Yoo Yeon Seok Faces Esom In Court While Defending A Ghost Client In “Phantom Lawyer”

Yoo Yeon Seok is stepping into his first courtroom battle in SBS’s new Friday–Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer”!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Shin I Rang becomes entangled in an unexpected case right after opening his law office and ends up standing in court.

His opposing counsel is none other than Han Na Hyun, a cold and elite lawyer who refuses to tolerate even a single loss. The clash between Shin I Rang—who relies on sharp instincts and intuition—and Han Na Hyun—armed with strict logic and an impressive win rate—creates palpable tension as they face off in court for the first time.

Adding to the scene, the entire Shin I Rang family shows up in full force. His mother Park Kyung Hwa (Lee Mi Kyung) and sister Shin Sa Rang (Son Yeo Eun) wave enthusiastically to cheer him on, while his brother-in-law Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho) joins them as well.

To make matters even more unusual, the still also shows Lee Kang Poong (Heo Sung Tae)—a ghost with an unfair story. Curiosity is building over why, in the most realistic of spaces—the courtroom—the support of Shin I Rang’s family and the grievance of a restless spirit end up intertwined.

The production team commented, “From the very first episode, viewers will be able to experience both the unique world-building and the charm of the characters in ‘Phantom Lawyer.’ The unusual courtroom scene created by Shin I Rang, Han Na Hyun, Shin I Rang’s family, and a ghost client will offer a fresh kind of entertainment.” They added, “Please tune in to the premiere on March 13 to see how the first grievance case of the ‘spirit-possessed lawyer’ Shin I Rang begins.”

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

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