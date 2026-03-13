THE BOYZ Announces New Seoul Concert “INTER-ZECTION”

THE BOYZ has announced an upcoming concert in Seoul!

On March 13, their agency ONE HUNDRED revealed that THE BOYZ will hold a new concert titled “INTER-ZECTION” for three days from April 24 to 26 at KSPO Dome in Seoul.

“INTER-ZECTION” will explore the concept of a space where THE BOYZ’s stories and time intersect. Through the concert, the group plans to weave together the many moments and songs they have built since their debut into a single narrative on stage. With a stage production that highlights their past releases and activities along with a variety of performances, the show is expected to showcase THE BOYZ’s journey in a dynamic and multi-dimensional way.

Pre-sale tickets for “INTER-ZECTION” will open via YES24 Ticket on March 20 at 8 p.m. KST, followed by general ticket sales on March 23 at 8 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for THE BOYZ’s upcoming concert?

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