Yeonwoo And Kim Hyun Jin Stand Together Against Jo Yoon Seo In “Love Phobia” Finale

“Love Phobia” has unveiled new stills ahead of its final episode!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Spoilers

In the previous broadcast, Yoon Bi Ah was left shaken by the unexpected appearance of Yang Sun Ae (Im Ji Eun) and the pressure from investors demanding accountability for the “dummy incident.” As a result, Yoon Bi Ah shut herself off once again and pushed away Han Sun Ho, who was worried about her. Meanwhile, Seol Jae Hee (Jo Yoon Seo), who had long misunderstood that Yang Sun Ae once had an affair with her father, took an extreme step by pretending to send Sun Ae to a nursing home—only to kidnap her instead. The episode ended with a shocking moment when, as Han Sun Ho desperately searched for the missing Yang Sun Ae, a mysterious vehicle struck Sun Ae and sped away.

With Seol Jae Hee’s rampage continuing, newly released stills ahead of today’s final episode capture the tense confrontation between Yoon Bi Ah, Han Sun Ho, and Seol Jae Hee, further raising suspense.

In the stills, Yoon Bi Ah tries to endure the crisis alone during a shareholders’ meeting. She soon leaves alongside Han Sun Ho with a darkened expression—but unexpectedly, Seol Jae Hee is waiting for them. Appearing disheveled with an injury on her forehead, Seol Jae Hee shocks the pair. Yoon Bi Ah stares back at the friend who had long gaslighted her with a gaze filled with regret and anger, showing her firm resolve not to be manipulated any longer.

Meanwhile, Han Sun Ho, Yoon Bi Ah’s steadfast ally, carefully studies Seol Jae Hee with a wary look, trying to read her intentions. Stepping forward to stand in front of Yoon Bi Ah, he prepares to confront Seol Jae Hee’s unpredictable actions. What exactly is Seol Jae Hee’s reason for seeking out Yoon Bi Ah and Han Sun Ho?

The final episode of “Love Phobia” will air on March 13 at 11 p.m. KST.

