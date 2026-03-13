Park Jin Hee Is Shaken By Chun Hee Joo’s Unexpected Remark In “Pearl In Red”

“Pearl in Red” has unveiled new stills ahead of its new episode!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family.

Spoilers

Previously, Park Tae Ho (Choi Jae Sung) plotted to illegally take over Baek Jun Ki’s (Nam Sung Jin) company. During the scheme, a tragedy occurred when Baek Jun Ki died in a car accident. As a result, Kim Dan Hee’s (Park Jin Hee) plan to secure clues about the person responsible for her sister’s death fell apart. Meanwhile, Baek Jin Joo (Nam Sang Ji) lost both her family and the company in an instant.

Newly released stills capture Choi Yoo Na (Chun Hee Joo) in conversation with Kim Dan Hee. Kim Dan Hee senses that Park Tae Ho was behind the tragedy involving Baek Jun Ki, but she becomes disheartened by the reality that she cannot do anything about it. Amid this situation, Kim Dan Hee appears to congratulate Choi Yoo Na for winning the grand prize at the Adele design contest. Still mistakenly believing that Choi Yoo Na is Park Min Jun’s (Kim Kyung Bo) girlfriend, she delivers a pointed remark.

Choi Yoo Na hesitates in surprise at Kim Dan Hee’s loaded comment, but she soon approaches her and gives an unexpected reply that startles Kim Dan Hee. After hearing Yoo Na’s words, Kim Dan Hee freezes in place and falls deep into thought, clearly shaken.

What did Choi Yoo Na say that managed to stir Kim Dan Hee into action once again?

The next episode of “Pearl in Red” airs on March 13 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on “Pearl in Red” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)