Park Hae Joon Is A Reclusive Former Poet And Koo Kyo Hwan’s Brother In “We Are All Trying Here”

“We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled the first stills of Park Hae Joon in character!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Park Hae Joon takes on the role of Hwang Jin Man, a former poet with an intensely lonely demeanor. Hwang Jin Man is the older brother of Hwang Dong Man, an aspiring film director who has been chasing his dream for 20 years. Once a poet, Jin Man eventually experienced the depths of failure and fell apart. Afterward, he cut ties with the world and now makes a living through welding or farm work, getting through his days with the help of alcohol and television.

Newly released photos capture Hwang Jin Man, a former poet whose loneliness runs deep. Whether sitting alone at the dining table staring into empty space or resting under the blazing sun in a cabbage field while cooling off from the heat, enduring quiet moments by himself has become his everyday life.

While the younger brother Hwang Dong Man masks his inferiority complex and anxiety by going on long-winded rants, the older brother Hwang Jin Man remains silent, trapped in his own world. Though they live under the same roof, the two brothers spend their days grappling with feelings of worthlessness in their own ways.

The production team shared, “Park Hae Joon is an actor who completely transforms with every project to the point that it’s hard to remember his real face. This time, he anchors the drama by adding a profound depth to the loneliness of his character, Hwang Jin Man. In particular, his acting chemistry with Koo Kyo Hwan as they portray a brotherhood that struggles with feelings of worthlessness in different ways has greatly enhanced the quality of the project. We hope viewers look forward to it.”

“We Are All Trying Here” will premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Watch Park Hae Joon in his recent drama “Love, Take Two” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)