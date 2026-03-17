2 Rough Moments And 2 That Softened the Blow In The Finale Of “Our Universe”

“Our Universe” has come to an end, but the journey of parenting isn’t anywhere near over for co-parents Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui).

They’ve got a lot more to learn when it comes to taking care of toddler Woo Joo (Park Yu Ho), but they’ve come a long way compared to their early days taking care of him.

The final episodes of this rom-com parenting story had good and bad moments; these are two of the biggest hurdles the family had to get over in the finale and two happy moments that made up for the struggle.



Warning: spoilers from episodes 11-12 ahead!

1. Woo Joo gets lost

Woo Joo is officially entering his “terrible twos” era. He’s sharing his opinions a lot more loudly and saying “no” with full confidence. With suggestions from their neighborhood parent friends and Woo Joo’s daycare teacher, Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin decide to take him on a mini trip so he can stretch his legs and burn some of his toddler energy.

During the outing, they have to make a quick detour to a rest stop. While searching for Woo Joo’s lost toy during this detour, he slips away, sending the two parents into a frantic search across the massive rest‑stop area.

They quickly find him safe and sound with a woman who will, coincidentally, play an important role later in this family’s happy ending. They definitely averted what could have been a serious crisis, but it still shook the couple, especially Hyun Jin, who felt extremely guilty about the accident.

2. Woo Joo is taken away

The main conflict in the final episodes of “Our Universe” is handing the official guardianship of Woo Joo.

Now that Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung are a couple and have decided to live together (yay!), they have already formed a solid family routine, but they have to make it official legally. The process requires an interview followed by a court hearing to determine if Hyun Jin is fit enough to be a guardian.

Both co‑parents were already nervous and had been preparing heavily for the interview, but when Hyun Jin walks into the meeting room, she’s met with a familiar face that raises the stakes even more. It’s the same woman who found a lost Woo Joo at the rest stop during their trip.

Along with Hyun Jin being late to the interview due to a work issue that ran long, she’s stacked up a handful of bad first impressions with someone who plays a major role in deciding whether she is allowed to be Woo Joo’s guardian. Things aren’t looking good, and it gets worse before it gets better.

Given everything she’s seen so far, the woman interviewing Hyun Jin decides they aren’t suitable guardians and schedules a house visit to assess their living conditions before finalizing her review.

As it happens, Tae Hyung has work at the time of the house visit, leaving Hyun Jin to prepare for it alone with Woo Joo. That’s when her streak of bad luck and terrible timing really kicks in.

Woo Joo slips out of the house and ends up getting injured on the stairs, and it’s the same interviewer who finds him crying and hurt. She immediately calls the police, and Woo Joo is taken away under false accusations of abuse. Even though all the neighbors step up to defend Hyun Jin, he’s still taken into custody and placed in a temporary home while the police investigate.

3. Hyun Jin finally gets custody

The good news is that it all turns out well in the end.



The charges of abuse are eventually dropped, thanks in large part to Yoon Seong (Park Seo Ham) writing a formal dispute against the charges. Woo Joo is returned to his real home, and afterward, the two co-parents babyproof their home and make it a safer place for Woo Joo to grow up in. And it’s right in time for their do-over house visit.

After seeing the home for herself and with everyone from Yoon Seong to the neighbors and daycare teachers vouching for Hyun Jin, the interviewer has a change of heart. She finally sees Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung for what they really are: new parents trying their best to give Woo Joo the happiest childhood possible.

Finally, it’s court day, and everyone, including the neighbors, is anxious to see whether Woo Joo will be allowed to stay with Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Though the journey was rocky, the judge ultimately grants Hyun Jin custody. Even Woo Joo is ecstatic.

4. Woo Joo turns two!

“Our Universe” wraps up with Woo Joo’s elaborate second birthday party, and it’s the perfect happy note to close the show on.

Tae Hyung gets a beautiful rental space for the celebration thanks to his ever‑reliable friends, and the neighbors jump in to handle the rest. From catering to the decorations, the whole thing feels like a true community effort.

Everyone gathers together to celebrate Woo Joo and the couple’s success in gaining guardianship, even Yoon Seong, whom Hyun Jin had to gently reject earlier.

It’s a simple and sweet ending that highlights how much support surrounds this little makeshift family and how far Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung have come from their early days as enemies forced into being siblings-in-law and later co-parents.

Tae Hyung, Hyun Jin, and Woo Joo have finally found the love, family, and community they deserve.

Start watching “Our Universe” now:

Watch Now

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Dare You to Death,” “Peach Lover,” “Duang with You,” and “Always Meet Again.”

Looking forward to: “Fake Fact Lips,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.”