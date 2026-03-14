Yoo Yeon Seok's 'Phantom Lawyer' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings

SBS’s new drama “Phantom Lawyer” is off to a strong start!

On March 13, the new fantasy legal drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom premiered to promising viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Phantom Lawyer” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 6.3 percent. (For comparison, the drama that previously occupied its time slot—“No Tail to Tell”—premiered and ended on an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent.)

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped to an all-time low of 2.9 percent as it wrapped up the first half of its run.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Still Shining” scored average nationwide ratings of 1.2 percent for both its third and fourth episodes.

Watch the first episode of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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