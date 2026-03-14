Park Sung Hoon And Lee Ki Taek's Rivalry Over Han Ji Min Intensifies In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

The love triangle on “The Practical Guide to Love” is heating up!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a new rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek)—Lee Ui Yeong’s first and second blind dates respectively—are already aware of each other’s existence. The two romantic rivals first met when Song Tae Seop accidentally walked into the cafe where Shin Ji Su and Lee Ui Yeong were in the middle of a blind date, leading to a very awkward encounter.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the competition between the two men intensifies as they battle for Lee Ui Yeong’s heart. Even when Lee Ui Yeong isn’t around, the rivals keep up the war of nerves.

First, when ordering coffee for Lee Ui Yeong, Song Tae Seop is visibly displeased by the fact that he has to order at the cafe where Shin Ji Su happens to be working. Shin Ji Su, on the other hand, wears a relaxed smile as he takes Song Tae Seop’s order amidst palpable tension.

Later, both men wind up attending the same hotel event organized by Lee Ui Yeong. While Song Tae Seop is there as the CEO of a company working with her hotel on the event, Shin Ji Su makes a surprise appearance working at one of the event’s booths.

To find out how this ongoing duel plays out, tune in to the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 14 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on the first four episodes of the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)