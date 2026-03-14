Ha Jung Woo Accidentally Walks Into A Fake Kidnapping In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled a suspenseful new glimpse of its premiere!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming first episode, Ki Su Jong is shocked by an incident unfolding in the basement of his own building. When he hears some strange noises, he steps out of the management office and walks nervously towards the source of the noise: an abandoned walk-in freezer area that hasn’t been used for a long time.

After opening the door with a confused expression, Ki Su Jong’s eyes widen in shock as he takes in the sight before him. As it turns out, Ki Su Jong has just accidentally walked into a fake kidnapping—and it remains to be seen where this dangerous choice will lead him.

The drama’s production team teased, “From the first episode, ‘Mad Concrete Dreams’ will begin its story with a situation that has Ki Su Jong unable to believe his own eyes. A shocking and startling plot will unfold in ways that viewers won’t be able to predict.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” premieres on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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