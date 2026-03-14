Yoo Yeon Seok Goes From Terrified Lawyer To Fearless Gangster In 'Phantom Lawyer'

Yoo Yeon Seok will make an unrecognizable transformation on the next episode of “Phantom Lawyer”!

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Phantom Lawyer,” Shin I Rang took on the case of Lee Kang Poong (Heo Sung Tae), a man who had suffered an unjust death on the surgical table. Lee Kang Poong had lost his life due to medical negligence, but because the truth had been covered up, his wife nearly accepted a paltry settlement from the doctor at fault.

Although Shin I Rang managed to discover that there had been a nurse present who had witnessed the crime, the trial didn’t go according to plan. Opposing counsel Han Na Hyun used Lee Kang Poong’s past ties to organized crime and his history of heart surgery to frame the medical accident as having been caused by his preexisting health conditions, When she went so far as to raise allegations of domestic violence, Lee Kang Poong exploded in a fit of rage and wound up possessing Shin I Rang, then went on a rampage and expletive-ridden tirade in the courtroom.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode capture Shin I Rang sneaking into a mob hideout together with his brother-in-law Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho) and Lee Kang Poong. Initially, Shin I Rang and Yoon Bong Soo look terrified as they hide behind a pile of materials in enemy territory.

But in the blink of an eye, Shin I Rang makes a 180-degree transformation as he stands up to the gangsters with a bold, cocky attitude. His timid demeanor from earlier has vanished entirely, and he is entirely unfazed by the bad guys’ threats as he faces them with a new “gangster lawyer” persona.

The “Phantom Lawyer” production team teased, “In today’s episode, Yoo Yeon Seok will deliver not only comedy but also the thrill of action scenes in which he personally gave his all. His dynamic acting as he switches back and forth between the cowering Shin I Rang and the tough, charismatic Lee Kang Poong in an instant is something you won’t want to miss.”

They added, “Please stay tuned to find out whether Shin I Rang, who has gone all the way to the gangsters’ hideout in order to turn an unfavorable trial around, will be able to find decisive evidence that can clear Lee Kang Poong’s name.”

The second episode of “Phantom Lawyer” will air on March 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first episode of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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