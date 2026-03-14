Lee Ki Taek Takes Care Of Han Ji Min After An Injury In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Lee Ki Taek will become Han Ji Min’s knight in shining armor on “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a new rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Practical Guide to Love,” Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) couldn’t stop thinking about Lee Ui Yeong after their blind date. In the end, he decided to get a job at a cafe near the hotel where she worked, hoping to create opportunities to run into her. Although his plan worked, he also learned the unfortunate piece of news that Lee Ui Yeong had shared a kiss with Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) the night before.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Shin Ji Su steps up to take care of Lee Ui Yeong when she suffers an unexpected injury. While Lee Ui Yeong is being treated at the hospital, a concerned Shin Ji Su remains by her side and even fills out her paperwork as her guardian.

Afterwards, Shin Ji Su tries to cheer Lee Ui Yeong up and help her relax. In one photo, he hands her a helmet with an affectionate smile, and in another, his efforts seem to have paid off: the smile has returned to Lee Ui Yeong’s face.

As the two spend time together at the Han River, there is a warm, romantic vibe between them that wasn’t there before. After Shin Ji Su comes to her rescue, takes her out on a late-night date, and even escorts her home, will Lee Ui Yeong’s heart shift in his favor?

The next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” will air on March 14 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the first four episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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