'The King's Warden' Surpasses 13 Million Moviegoers In Less Than 40 Days

“The King’s Warden” has officially become one of Korea’s biggest box office hits of all time!

According to the Korean Film Council, as of 9 a.m. KST on March 15, “The King’s Warden” had surpassed 13 million moviegoers. The film was originally released on February 4, meaning that it took less than 40 days to reach the milestone.

“The King’s Warden” is only the eighth Korean film ever to hit the 13 million mark at the box office, following “The Host” (2006), “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (2014), “Ode to My Father” (2014), “Veteran” (2015), “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017), “Extreme Job” (2019), and “12.12: The Day” (2023).

Set in 1457, “The King’s Warden” tells the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon, who is betrayed by his uncle and dethroned before being exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province. There, he meets and forms an unexpected bond with village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), setting the story’s events in motion.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The King’s Warden”!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And Yoo Hae Jin in “Big Deal” below:

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