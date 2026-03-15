'Mad Concrete Dreams' Premieres To Strong Ratings + 'Phantom Lawyer' Rises For 2nd Episode

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” has made a promising start!

On March 14, the new thriller starring Ha Jung Woo premiered to higher viewership ratings than its hit predecessor “Undercover Miss Hong,” the drama that previously occupied its time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent. (For comparison, “Undercover Miss Hong” premiered to a nationwide average of 3.5 percent in January.)

Another new drama, TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin,” kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent for its own premiere.

SBS’s new drama “Phantom Lawyer” rose to an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent for its second episode, marking a significant jump from the 6.3 percent rating earned by its premiere the night before.

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season,” which airs in the same time slot as “Phantom Lawyer,” entered the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent for its fifth episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.9 percent.

Check out the first episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on Viki below:

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Or start watching “Phantom Lawyer” here:

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And catch up on “The Practical Guide to Love” below!

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