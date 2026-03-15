2PM's Nichkhun To Press Charges Against Stalker Who Physically Assaulted Him

2PM’s Nichkhun has opened up about an alarming incident involving a stalker.

On March 14, Nichkhun took to Instagram Stories to issue a stern warning to someone who “stalked and followed” him while “walking almost right beside me aggressively yelling and cursing at me in Chinese” for nearly 30 minutes.

Nichkhun, who was eventually escorted home in a police car due to safety concerns, also shared that the stalker “physically assaulted” him and that he would be pressing charges.

His full post can be found below: