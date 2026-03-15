NEWBEAT's Jeon Yeoyeojeong Ruptures Ligament During Performance

NEWBEAT’s Jeon Yeoyeojeong has sustained a ligament rupture.

On March 15, Beat Interactive announced that Jeon Yeoyeojeong had injured his ankle during NEWBEAT’s “NEURO 1000 PROJECT” encore concert in Seoul on March 14. According to the agency, Jeon Yeoyeojeong was taken to the hospital after the show, and his MRI results showed a ruptured ligament in his left ankle.

In spite of his injury, the agency stated that Jeon Yeoyeojeong will still be performing at the March 15 concert due to his “strong desire to be on stage for [his] fans.” However, he will be participating “only within a range that does not place excessive strain on his condition.”

Beat Interactive’s full English statement can be found below:

Wishing Jeon Yeoyeojeong the speediest of recoveries!